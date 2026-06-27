KEAM Rank List 2026 Likely Today: Here's How To Download And More Details

The KEAM Rank List 2026 is expected to be released today by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) entrance examination can check their ranks on the official CEE Kerala website once the link is activated.

The rank list was delayed to allow students to update their Class 12 marks after the CBSE revaluation results. The marks verification process is now complete. The authorities are likely to begin the admission process soon.

KEAM Rank List 2026: Important Details

The KEAM Rank List 2026 will determine admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses across colleges in Kerala. This year, more than 1.48 lakh candidates registered for the entrance examination, including over 1.08 lakh engineering aspirants and nearly 39,700 pharmacy candidates.

For engineering admissions, the final rank is prepared by giving 50% weightage to the KEAM entrance examination score and 50% weightage to the normalized Class 12 marks in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. This normalization process ensures fair evaluation for students from different education boards.

How to Download KEAM Rank List 2026?

Visit the official CEE Kerala website.

Click on the KEAM 2026 Candidate Login link.

Enter the Application Number and Password.

Complete the captcha verification and log in.

Open the candidate dashboard.

Click on the Rank Card link.

Download and save the rank card for future admission rounds.

Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the rank card, as it will be required during counselling and document verification.

What Happens After KEAM Rank List 2026?

After the release of the KEAM Rank List 2026, CEE Kerala will announce the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) schedule. Eligible candidates will have to register for counselling, fill in their preferred colleges and courses through option entry, and participate in seat allotment rounds based on their rank, category, and seat availability.