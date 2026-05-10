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KEAM Result 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download The Scorecard

KEAM 2026 scorecards are available on the official CEE Kerala portal for download and future admission use.

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KEAM Result 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download The Scorecard
Candidates Can Now Download KEAM 2026 Scorecards Online
  • The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala announced KEAM Result 2026 online
  • KEAM scorecards are essential for engineering and pharmacy course admissions in Kerala
  • Candidates need a minimum normalised score of 10 for the engineering rank list eligibility
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The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially announced the KEAM Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical entrance examination can now check and download their scorecards from the CEE Kerala portal.

The KEAM scorecard will play an important role in admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses across Kerala. Candidates who secure the minimum required normalised score will become eligible for inclusion in the KEAM engineering rank list, which is expected to be released later this month.

Minimum Qualifying Score for Engineering Rank List

CEE Kerala stated that candidates must secure at least a normalised score of 10 to qualify for the engineering rank list. However, this minimum qualifying score requirement will not apply to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.

The authority also clarified that candidates who did not answer even a single question in the examination will be disqualified from the admission process.

Steps to Download KEAM Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their KEAM 2026 scorecard:

  • Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on the "KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal" link available on the homepage.
  • Enter the application number, password, and security code.
  • Log in to access the candidate dashboard.
  • Open the result or scorecard section.
  • Download and save the KEAM 2026 scorecard for future admission procedures.
  • Candidates can also use the official portal to access and download the KEAM Result 2026.
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