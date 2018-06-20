KEAM 2018 Rank Released @ Cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Details Here The KEAM 2018 ranks are available on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT KEAM 2018 Rank Released @ Cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Details Here KEAM 2018 Rank: CEE Kerala has released the rank lists for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Ayurveda, Medical & Allied Courses 2018 on the official website. The KEAM 2018 ranks are available on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), www.cee.kerala.gov.in. The Entrance Examination for Engineering courses 2018 was conducted on April 23 and 24, 2018.



Those candidates who have qualified in the Engineering Entrance Examination were directed to submit the marks obtained for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/Computer Science/Biotechnology/Biology in the Second year of Plus Two or equivalent Qualifying Examination through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in for the preparation of Engineering Rank list.



Out of 58,268 candidates qualified in the Engineering Entrance Examination, 46,686 candidates have submitted their marks in the second year of the Qualifying Examination to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.



According to a statement form CEE Kerala on KEAM 2018, for the preparation of Engineering Rank list, equal weightage was given to the marks obtained in the Entrance Examination for Engineering (Paper I & Paper II put together) and the grade/marks obtained for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/Computer Science/Biotechnology/Biology put together in the Second year of the Qualifying Examination (Plus Two or equivalent), after effecting the standardization procedure as described in Clause 9.7.4 (b)(iii) of the Prospectus for KEAM 2018.



The statement also said the



The rank list for Ayurveda (BAMS) course has been prepared on the basis of score obtained in NEET (UG)-2018, subject to satisfying the Qualifying criteria as per the directions issued by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India and as per clause 9.7.4 (e) of the Prospectus.



The rank list for Medical Allied courses (B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, BVSc & AH and BFSc) has been prepared on the basis of rank obtained in NEET (UG)-2018, subject to the Qualifying criteria as per clause 9.7.5(iii) of the Prospectus.



The results of some of the candidates in the above Rank lists have been withheld due to the defects in their application or due to other reasons. The results of such candidates will be released as and when the reasons for withholding their results are cleared.



