KEAM 2018 Result Declared; Check Engineering, Pharmacy Exam Scores Online

Candidates who have qualified the engineering entrance exam shall have to submit their marks for the rank list. The portal, for the same, will open after CBSE class 12 results are out. As of now, there is no official update on CBSE 12th result date, but it is expected to be out in May last week. The KEAM 2018 engineering rank list will be available from June 3, 2018.
Results of 1772 candidates have been withheld.
In the mathematics paper, six questions have been deleted; therefore the final score in that paper is based on the remaining 114 questions.
Since the valuation process was computerized, CEE Kerala has decided not to allow revaluation of answer scripts or re-checking of marks.
Candidates who have scored less than 10 in each paper have been disqualified.
