KEAM 2018 Result Declared; Check Engineering, Pharmacy Exam Scores Online KEAM 2018 results have been declared. The official website is not responding. However the reports carried by regional daily Kerala Kaumudi states that the engineering and pharmacy entrance exam results are out.

KEAM 2018 Result: Know How To Check

New Delhi: have been declared. The official website is not responding. Candidates can check the KEAM 2018 result at the official website by logging to the 'KEAM 2018 candidate portal'. 'Of the 90233 students appeared for both the papers of the Engineering Entrance Examination, 58268 students have qualified under Engineering Stream and 47974 students have qualified under Pharmacy stream out of the 64795 students opted and appeared for the Pharmacy Entrance Examination (Paper I of the Engineering Entrance Examination),' reads the official statement from CEE Kerala, the exam conducting body of KEAM 2018.



Candidates who have qualified the engineering entrance exam shall have to submit their marks for the rank list. The portal, for the same, will open after CBSE class 12 results are out. As of now, there is no official update on CBSE 12th result date, but it is expected to be out in May last week. The KEAM 2018 engineering rank list will be available from June 3, 2018.



Results of 1772 candidates have been withheld.



In the mathematics paper, six questions have been deleted; therefore the final score in that paper is based on the remaining 114 questions.



Since the valuation process was computerized, CEE Kerala has decided not to allow revaluation of answer scripts or re-checking of marks.



Candidates who have scored less than 10 in each paper have been disqualified.



