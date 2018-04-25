Kerala KEAM 2018 Answer Key Released KEAM 2018 answer keys have been released online for the examinations held on 23 and 24 April.

KEAM 2018 answer keys have been released online for the examinations held on 23 and 24 April. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer key at official website cee-kerala.org. Candidates can download the KEAM 2018 answer key online and raise objections regarding the same at the official website. The last date to raise objections against the same is 30 April 2018. Fees deposited for submission of objections will be refunded to the candidates only if the challenges are genuine.



‘Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee at Rs. 100/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery so as to reach the office on or before 30.04.2018 (Monday),’ reads the official update.



KEAM is conducted for admission to Professional Degree Courses 2018, which has been approved by the Government of Kerala. Through KEAM, candidates will be granted admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, Medical, Agriculture and Forestry, Veterinary, and Fisheries courses. The merit list for each course will be prepared according to separate rules as mentioned in the KEAM 2018 official prospectus.



