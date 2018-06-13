CEE Kerala Begins NEET 2018 Counselling Registration Process; Check Details Here Candidates who have appeared in NEET 2018 and opting for admission to Medical courses and allied courses have to submit online their result details to the CEE, Kerala for preparing the rank lists latest by June 17.

Candidates who have appeared in NEET (UG)-2018 and opting for admission to Medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha & Unani and Allied courses such as Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries shall have to submit online their NEET (UG)-2018 result details to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala for preparing the rank lists latest by June 17.



According to a notification from KEAM, candidates who have submitted application under KEAM 2018 for Engineering/Architecture/Pharmacy and have not selected Medical courses can add Medical courses to the existing application, if needed.



exam was held on May 6 and the results were released on June 5.



The online facility for submission of NEET 2018 result details and for addition of Medical courses to the existing application will be available in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in from June 13, 2018 to June 17, 2018, 5 pm.



Candidates who do not submit their NEET 2018 results to the CEE within the stipulated time shall not be considered for preparation of rank list for Medical & Allied courses.



Candidates who add Medical courses to the existing application under KEAM 2018 should remit the balance Application Fee which can be paid by way of Online Payment. The details of balance Application Fee to be remitted and the time for remittance shall be informed later through a memo which will be made available in the Home Page of the candidate.



Candidates who have not submitted the proof for their Date of Birth along with the printout of KEAM 2018 application are issued with a memo for the same which can be viewed by clicking the menu item 'Memo'. Such candidates have to upload the proof for Date of Birth through the web page.



All the candidates are requested to go through the Government approved Prospectus for admission to Professional Degree courses-2018, available in the websites www.cee.kerala.gov.in & www.cee-kerala.org.



Click here for more



