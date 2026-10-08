Karnataka MSc Nursing Exam Postponed, AYUSH NEET Undergraduate Option Entry Open

Karnataka MSc Nursing Exam: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has postponed the M.Sc Nursing entrance examination scheduled for October 11, 2026. According to the latest notification, the examination timetable has been withdrawn and a revised schedule will be announced later. The authority has advised candidates to contact the Directorate of Medical Education Department for further information. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM for a duration of two hours. Candidates preparing for the entrance test should wait for the revised date and regularly check the official KEA website for updates regarding the examination.

Karnataka M.Sc Nursing Exam Postponed

As per the earlier schedule, the M.Sc Nursing entrance examination was to be held on October 11 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. KEA has now withdrawn the schedule for the entrance test. The revised examination date and other details will be announced by the authority.

The KEA notification also stated that candidates can contact the Directorate of Medical Education Department for further information regarding the postponed examination.

AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Option Entry Open

KEA has also opened the option entry facility for Round 1 of UG AYUSH counselling. Candidates participating in AYUSH NEET UG counselling can enter their preferred choices through the official website till October 12, 2026.

Visit the official KEA website at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Open the UGNEET counselling section.

Select the AYUSH UG option entry link.

Log in using the CET number.

Enter course and college choices in order of preference.

Review the choices and submit them.

Click here: AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Option Entry Link

Candidates already admitted to a college should participate only after confirming that their original documents can be obtained within the required time. The responsibility of collecting documents rests with the candidates. Fees paid for other courses will not be adjusted.