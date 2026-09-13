AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result On September 16

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will announce the AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 on September 16. Candidates who have completed their registration and choice filling will be able to check their allotment status on the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

The counselling is being held for admission to BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BSMS and B.Pharm-ITRA courses under eligible All India Quota seats.

AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment: Important Dates