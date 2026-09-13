AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result On September 16

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will announce the AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 on September 16. Candidates who have completed their registration and choice filling will be able to check their allotment status on the official website, aaccc.gov.in.
The counselling is being held for admission to BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BSMS and B.Pharm-ITRA courses under eligible All India Quota seats.
AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment: Important Dates
|Event
|Date
|Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
|September 16, 2026
|Reporting at Institute
|September 17 to September 23, 2026
|Verification of Joined Candidates
|September 24, 2026
How To Check AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
Candidates can check their result online by following these steps:
- Visit aaccc.gov.in.
- Open the AYUSH UG Counselling section.
- Click on the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 link.
- Enter the required login details.
- Check the seat allotment result.
- Download the allotment letter and keep it for future reference.
What After Round 1 Seat Allotment?
Candidates who are allotted a seat in Round 1 will have to report to the respective institute between September 17 and September 23, 2026. They will need to complete the admission and reporting formalities within the given deadline.
The verification of candidates who have joined their allotted institutes will take place on September 24, 2026.