NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Direct Link Here

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET UG Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who took part in the first round of counselling can now check their allotted college and course through the official MCC counselling portal. According to the available information, 29,945 MBBS and BDS seats have been allotted in the first round. The result covers seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), deemed universities, central institutions and ESIC institutions. Candidates can search their roll number or rank in PDF to know their seats.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: How Seats Were Allotted

The NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment has been prepared based on the following factors:

NEET UG All India Rank

Category

Choices filled during the counselling process

Availability of seats

Candidates have two options to proceed with the result:

They can proceed with the admission and reporting process as per the MCC schedule.

They can seek a better option in the next round to check the applicable upgradation rules.

How to Check NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment?

Visit official website at mcc.nic.in

Open UG Medical tab.

Click on the Round 1 seat allotment result link.

Search roll number or rank in PDF.

Check the allotted college and course.

Download the PDF for future use.

Direct Link Here

Candidates should check the name of the allotted college, course, quota and other details. They should also keep the required documents with them.

For the result and further counselling updates, candidates can visit the official MCC counselling portal.