Karnataka MSc Nursing 2026: Application Form Active, Check Dates And Eligibility

Karnataka MSc Nursing 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the online application process for admission to MSc Nursing courses for the 2026-27 academic year. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official KEA website. The application window will remain open from 11 am on September 23 to 11:59 pm on September 26, 2026. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility conditions, required documents and other admission-related details mentioned in the information booklet before completing the application form.

Click here: Karnataka MSc Nursing 2026 Admission Notification

Karnataka MSc Nursing Admission 2026: Application Dates

Eligible candidates can complete the application process online through the KEA admission portal. The important dates are:

Application begins: September 23, 2026, at 11 am

September 23, 2026, at 11 am Last date to apply: September 26, 2026, at 11:59 pm

September 26, 2026, at 11:59 pm Mode of application: Online

Online Course: MSc Nursing

MSc Nursing Academic session: 2026-27

Candidates should complete the application process within the prescribed deadline to avoid missing the admission opportunity.

Also Check: Karnataka MSc Nursing 2026 Application Link

Who Can Apply For MSc Nursing Admission 2026?

As per the KEA notification, candidates of Karnataka origin who have passed the qualifying examination from a college located in Karnataka can apply for admission to the MSc Nursing courses.

The eligibility requirements and other course-specific details have been provided in the information booklet published on the KEA website. Candidates should carefully go through the booklet and ensure that they meet the requirements before submitting their applications.

The admission and allotment process will be subject to approval from the Government, Directorate of Medical Education (DME), concerned university, departments and apex bodies, as applicable.

Karnataka MSc Admission 2026: Required Documents

Candidates should keep the following documents ready before filling out the Karnataka MSc Nursing 2026 application form:

SSLC/10th marks card, for registration number and date of birth.

12th/2nd PUC marks card, for candidates who completed it in a previous year.

Reservation certificates, for claiming category, income or Hyderabad-Karnataka (HK) benefits, if applicable.

Karnataka study details

Degree marks card

Degree completion certificate

Candidates should complete the application process within the prescribed deadline to avoid missing the admission opportunity.