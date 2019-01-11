JKBOSE Leh Division Classes 10, 12 Results Released; Check Now

JKBOSE result 2018: Leh division results have been announced on jkbose.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: January 11, 2019 22:24 IST
JKBOSE result 2019: JKBOSE or Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has published the result of Class 12 (part two) annual exam 2018 and Class 10 annual winter zone (Leh Division) on the official website of the Board. The JKBOSE Class 12 part two results and Class 10 private and regular results of Leh Division students can also be accessed from a third party website affiliated with the JKBOSE Board. The JKBOSE Class 12th result and Class 10th can be downloaded from the official website jkbose.ac.in and the third party website indiaresults.com.  The JKBOSE released the result of Class 12 (part two) annual regular exam 2018 (Kashmir Division) on the official website of the Board earlier this week.

The JKBOSE released had the result of Class 10 annual regular exam 2018 (Jammu Division-Winter-Zone) on January 3, 2019.

 

JKBOSE Result: How to check Class 10, 12 Leh Division results

 

The students who are searching for JKOBSE results may follow the steps given here to check their results from the official website.

Step 1 : Go to the official website of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on your respective Class 12 or Class 10 results link

Step 3 : On the next page, enter Examination roll number or name

Step 4 : Submit the details

Step 5 : Check your JKBOSE 12th result from the next page

Click here for more Education News
 

