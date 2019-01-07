JKBOSE Class 12 Part Two Annual Regular Exam Result (Kashmir Division) Declared

JKBOSE 12th Class Results: Know How To Check

JKBOSE or Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has released the result of Class 12 (part two) annual regular exam 2018 (Kashmir zone) on the official website of the Board. The JKBOSE Class 12 part two results of the annual regular exam can also accessed from a third party website affiliated with the JKBOSE Board. The JKBOSE class 12th result can be downloaded from the official website jkbose.ac.in and the third party website indiaresults.com. The JKBOSE released the result of Class 10 annual regular exam 2018 (Jammu Division-Winter-Zone) on January 3.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result

The students who are searching for JKOBSE results may follow the steps given here to check their results from the official website.

JKBOSE Class 12th Kashmir Division Results: Know How To Check

Step One : Go to the official website of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.ac.in.

Step Two : On the homepage, click on " Click here for Class 12 (part two) annual regular exam 2018 (Kashmir zone)" link

Step Three : On the next page, enter Examination roll number or name

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : Check your JKBOSE 12th result from the next page

