JKBOSE 12th Results For Jammu Division Released; Direct Link Here

JKBOSE results 2019: Jammu Division 12th results out on jkboseresults.net and Indiaresults.com

JKBOSE result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education or JKBOSE has released the Jammu Summer Zone Annual Regular 2019 12th results today. JKBOSE 12th results for Jammu Division summer zone candidates are available on the following websites: jkboseresults.net and indiaresults.com. JKBOSE has released the result for class 10 Bi-Annual exam yesterday. The result was released for Kashmir Division. The JKBOSE results are released earlier than it was scheduled to be out. The Board had earlier announced that the results will be announced online at 6.00 pm.

"It is hereby circulated for information of the concerned candidates and other stakeholders that the result of HSP-II (12h Class) Annual Regular 2019 (Summer Zone) of Jammu Division is being declared today on 10.05-2019 online at 06:00 PM," said an official statement from JKBOSE.

The JKBOSE result is also available through SMS mode and the candidates are informed to text a message by typing jkbose12 followed by space roll number and send the same to 5676750.

