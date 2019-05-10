JKBOSE 12th Class Result For Jammu Out; Here's How To Check

JKBOSE result 2019: JKBOSE 12th Class result 2019 released @ indiaresults.com and jkboseresults.net

JKBOSE results 2019: JKBOSE results for Class 12 Jammu Division summer zone students have been announced on the official results websites of the Board. JKBOSE or Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, the government body which organises secondary and higher secondary certificate exams in the state, has published the Jammu 12th results today on jkboseresults.net and indiaresults.com. JKBOSE released the result for class 10 bi-annual exams yesterday. The JKBOSE 10th results were released for Kashmir Division yesterday. The Board released JKBOSE 12th results for Jammu Division earlier than it was scheduled to be announced. The Board had earlier released a press release stating that the JKBOSE 12th results for Jammu Division will be announced online at 6.00 pm today.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your JKBOSE Jammu 12th results:

Step I : Visit any of the results links given below.

Step 2 : On the next page open, enter Examination roll number or name.

Step 3: Submit the details.

Step 4 : Check your JKBOSE 12th Class from the next page.

JKBOSE result 2019: List of websites

The JKBOSE 12th results are announced on following websites:

jkboseresults.net

indiaresults.com

JKBOSE result 2019: Get it through SMS

The JKBOSE 12th result is also available through SMS mode and the candidates are may send a message by typing jkbose12 followed by space roll number and send the same to 5676750.

