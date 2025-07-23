4 Al-Qaeda Terrorists Arrested In Gujarat, They Used Auto-Delete App

Four terrorists linked to al-Qaeda involved in running a fake currency racket and spreading the global terror group's ideology have been arrested by the Gujarat anti-terrorist squad (ATS). One of them was arrested from another state, the ATS said.

The terror accused - Mohd Faiq, Mohd Fardeen, Sefullah Kureshi, and Zeeshan Ali - used social media platforms and suspicious apps to spread al-Qaeda's ideology, sources said.

They used an auto-delete apps to clean any trace of their communication footprint, sources said.

The four are being interrogated, they said.

Gujarat ATS officers said the accused have been associated with the terror group for a long time. They came in touch with al-Qaeda on social media platforms.

The four came in the ATS radar after they were detected discussing terror activities in the state.

The Gujarat ATS said they are analysing the chats and social media handles.

al-Qaida grew out of Makhtab al-Khidamat, created by Osama bin Laden's mentor, Sheikh Abdullah Azzam, as an organization to fund terrorists in Afghanistan. al-Qaida, its affiliates, and those inspired by the group have been involved in planning and executing attacks in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

From its creation until 1991, al-Qaida was located in Afghanistan and in Pakistan's Peshawar. From 1996 until late 2001, it was operated by Bin Laden and terror associates from Afghanistan under the protection of the Taliban.