JKBOSE Class 12 Part Two Annual Exam 2017 Result Declared, Check Now

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the annual class 12 exam (part two) result for regular candidates of Kashmir division. Candidates awaiting the result can check the same at the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.co.in. In an alternate way candidates can also check the JKBOSE 12th result 2017 at result hosting web portal indiaresults.com. Candidates can check the class 12 result using their roll number or name; as the portal has allowed both the options. As of now, the official website of the Board is slow. Candidates are suggested not to panic in such cases because due to multiple logins at the same time there are chances of website slowing down.



This week results were announced for Read: JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Result 2017 Declared For Jammu Region (Winter Zone)



The results for candidates who had appeared from summer zone for the bi-annual class 10 exam were declared in October 2017. The results for class 12 annual exam for Jammu (winter zone) were declared in the last week of December 2017. JKBOSE Class 12th annual regular examination in Kashmir Division began on 1 November. The exam was held at 496 centres.



