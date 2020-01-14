JKBOSE 12th Result For Jammu Division Released. Direct Link Here

JKBOSE 12th results are available on the following websites: jkbose.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

JKBOSE result 2020: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education or JKBOSE has released the Jammu winter zone annual regular 12th results today. JKBOSE 12th results for Jammu Division candidates are available on the following websites: jkbose.ac.in and indiaresults.com. JKBOSE has released the result of Class 10th for Kashmir division last week. JKBOSE conducts Class 10 and Class 12 board exams separately for Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh divisions. The Board also conducts examinations for both regular and private candidates.

In Science stream, Neha Parihar of Green Model Higher Secondary School, Doda, who secured 486 marks with 97.2% topped the exams while Ankit Sharma of Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Kishtwar, who secured 478 marks with a 95.6% came second.

In Commerce stream, Anand Gupta of Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Bhaderwah, who secured 429 marks with 85.8 % topped the exams while Mohd Saleem of Hajra Begum Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Bhaderwah, who secured 417 marks with a 83.4 % came second.

In Arts stream, Diya Mahajan of Government Higher Secondary School, Khellani Doda, who secured 472 marks with 94.4 % topped the exams while Aruva Banoo of Zahida Begum Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kishtwar, who secured 451 marks with a 90.2 % came second.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: How to check?

Follow the steps given here to download your JKBOSE results:

Step 1 : Visit link given above.

Step 2 : On the next page open, enter Examination roll number.

Step 3: Submit the details.

Step 5 : Check your JKBOSE 12th Class from the next page.

When the Class 10 board examinations were announced on Thursday, thousands of students were making frantic efforts to know their result by calling their relatives and friends outside Kashmir in the wake of the internet blockade in the Valley.

Hundreds of students visited the office of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education office at Bemina to get their result but were turned back by the officials.

"We were told to check the result from the board website. It sounded like a cruel joke as there is internet blockade in Kashmir," Saniya Hamid, a candidate, said.

She said she had to call her cousin in Delhi to get her result checked.

Tabeen Ahmad, another student, said he will have to wait till the official gazette is made available by the board to know his result.

Journalist and analyst Arjimand Hussain took to Twitter to voice his concern about the lack of internet facilities.

