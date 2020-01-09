JKBOSE Declares Class 10th Result For Kashmir Division

JKBOSE 10th result declared: Know how to check

Class 10th result for Kashmir division has been declared, as per the latest update given by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Candidates who took the exam can check their result tomorrow using their roll number and/ or date of birth. The result will be available on the website of JKBOSE.

Result Link

The result comes when speculations were high that it would be declared tomorrow. JKBOSE had announced on its website, earlier, that the 10th result would be declared soon.

The board's results are also hosted on a third party website affiliated to the Board.

JKBOSE conducts and releases result for class 10 and class 12 board exams separately for Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh division. It was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.

In November the Board had declared the result for Class 11 bi-annual exam for Jammu Division private students.

In October, the Board had released the Class 10 bi-annual exam result for Jammu division students. Before that, JKBOSE had released the result for Higher Secondary (Class 12) Part Two, Bi-annual 2019 (Private) for Jammu division in September.

Click here for more Education News