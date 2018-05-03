More Navodaya Vidyalaya Students Qualify JEE Main This Year

JEE Main 2018 results were declared on April 30.
In a tweet today HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that "this year 4360 Rural Students of Navodaya Vidyalaya have qualified for JEE Advanced as against 3563 students last year, which is an impressive 22% increase. Kudos to them. This is also a testimony of govt's focus on quality education."
Out of 11653 Navodaya students appeared in JEE Main this year, 4360 have qualified to appear in JEE Advanced 2018 examination to be conducted on May 20, 2018.
This accounts for 37% of success rate, which is much beyond any group of schools.
In the previous year 9757 JNV Students appeared in JEE Main examination and 3563 qualified for JEE Advanced examination.
Out of 4360 students qualified for JEE Advanced examination 444 students were trained with special coaching with the help of NVS alumni network and NGOs. NVS Alumni connect has also been established, through which the alumni are encouraged to support and hand hold the students of NVS.
With this feat students have crossed their first step in securing admission in good institutes like IISc, IITs, NITs and other premier institutes.
Navodaya Vidyalayas were started in 1986 to provide modern quality education to talented children predominantly from rural areas and that have produced, for many years, excellent results.
NVS mentioned it as a proud moment for the organisation and congratulated all Navodaya students.
CommentsThere are 625 JNVs functioning across the country except Tamil Nadu. Entire cost of education and the living is incurred by the government.
