JEE Advanced 2018 Registration To Begin On May 2; Important Points

Important Things Students Should Know Before JEE Advanced 2018 Registration



1. The registration will be facilitated form the official JEE Advanced website, that is www.jeeadv.ac.in.



2. The candidate must have been born on or after October 1, 1993. There is an age relaxation of 5 years for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.



3. A candidate is allowed to attempt JEE Advanced two times in consecutive years. So for students who appeared in the exam last year, this year will be the last attempt. Those who appeared in JEE Advanced in 2016 cannot apply this year.



4. The candidate should have appeared for class 12 examination for the first time in either 2017 or 2018. There is an exemption for candidates who appeared for their board exams in 2016 but their result was declared after June 2016, as they can also apply for JEE Advanced.



5. A candidate who was earlier admitted to any IIT or had accepted a seat in IIT or whose admission was cancelled after joining IIT are not eligible to apply for JEE Advanced.



6. The online registration will close on May 7, 2018. Students qualified for JEE Advanced should complete the registration process before the last date to avoid any last minute hassle.



7. The last date to pay application fee for registered candidates is May 8, 2018.



Now that the result for JEE Main 2018 paper I has been released, the next step is JEE Advanced 2018 registration. As per the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced the top 2,24,000 candidates who qualify JEE Main 2018 exam will be eligible to sit in the exam. This year, 2,31,024 students who appeared in the JEE Main exam have qualified for JEE Advanced. The registration process for JEE Advanced 2018 will begin tomorrow, that is on May 2, at 10:00 am.1. The registration will be facilitated form the official JEE Advanced website, that is www.jeeadv.ac.in.2. The candidate must have been born on or after October 1, 1993. There is an age relaxation of 5 years for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.3. A candidate is allowed to attempt JEE Advanced two times in consecutive years. So for students who appeared in the exam last year, this year will be the last attempt. Those who appeared in JEE Advanced in 2016 cannot apply this year.4. The candidate should have appeared for class 12 examination for the first time in either 2017 or 2018. There is an exemption for candidates who appeared for their board exams in 2016 but their result was declared after June 2016, as they can also apply for JEE Advanced.5. A candidate who was earlier admitted to any IIT or had accepted a seat in IIT or whose admission was cancelled after joining IIT are not eligible to apply for JEE Advanced.6. The online registration will close on May 7, 2018. Students qualified for JEE Advanced should complete the registration process before the last date to avoid any last minute hassle. 7. The last date to pay application fee for registered candidates is May 8, 2018.