JEE Main Result Today: NTA Official

JEE Main result will be released on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main result for the January examinations will be released today. An official from the National Testing Agency or NTA said the JEE Main result for the exams held in the first and second week of January is expected to be released today. JEE Main result will be released on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results are expected to be released for more than 11 lakh candidates who had registered for the January edition of the exam which is being held as a screening test for IIT entrance and also for admissions to various engineering colleges in the country.

Before the JEE Main result announcement, the Agency had released the JEE Main answer keys last week.

"We are trying our level best to release the results today. The preparation is full on," an NTA official said when asked about the JEE Main result declaration.

JEE Main Result Expected Today: Live Updates

The test was held in two-shifts every day and in computer-based mode.

As per data released by the NTA, the organizing authority for the exam, 11,18,673 candidates had registered for the JEE Main exam.

Out of these, 9,21,261 have registered for B.E. and B.Tech., 1,38,409 candidates registered for B.Arch., and 59,003 candidates registered for B.Planning.

The JEE Main test for B.E. and B.Tech. was held at 567 centres. Exam for B.Arch. was held at 345 centres, and exam for B.Planning was held at 327 centres.

JEE Main Answer Key: NTA Releases Answer Key, Question Papers @ Jeemain.nic.in

Among the candidates who sat for the B.E./B.Tech. exam, 6,38,219 were male candidates, 2,83,038 candidates were female, and 4 transgender candidates.

For B.Arch., 73,435 male candidates, 64,973 female candidates, and 1 transgender candidate were expected to sit for the exam.

Wrongly 'Unattempted' Marked Drawing Question In JEE Main Answer Sheet Will Be Evaluated: NTA

For B.Planning, 33,198 male candidates, 25,804 candidates, and 1 transgender candidate had registered for the exam.

All the exam centres were under Live CCTV Surveillance. The NTA had also opened a control room and 30 State Coordinators, 240 City Coordinators and 600 Observers were positioned.

Click here for more Education News

