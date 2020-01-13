NTA Releases JEE Main Answer Key

JEE Main answer key along with the question papers have been released online at jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency or NTA, the national level competitive exam conducting agency working under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, has released the JEE Main answer key for the January edition exam concluded on January 9. The examination which is held in computer-based mode had begun on January 6. The JEE Main answer key along with the question papers have been released online at jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main answer key 2020: Direct links

JEE Main answer key 2020: JEE Main answer key along with the question papers have been released online at jeemain.nic.in.

Download your JEE Main answer keys from the direct link provided here:

JEE Main answer key direct link: Through Application Number and Password

JEE Main answer key direct link: Through Application Number and Date of Birth

Candidates may check their JEE Main question papers from this link:

JEE Main question papers direct link: Through Application Number and Password

JEE Main question papers direct link: Through Application Number and Date of Birth

The NTA is expected to announce the result for JEE Main January edition results by January 31, 2020.

Before announcing the result, an expert panel will go through the objections received and in case of correct objections, the answer key will be rectified.

After the necessary rectifications in the answer key, the final answer key is prepared. The raw scores of candidates will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

"The challenge of provisional answer keys will be accepted online only through the link available on the websites https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx and https://nta.nic.in/WebInfo/home on payment of a processing fee of Rs.1000/- per question. The fee can be paid by credit/debit card/Net banking/UPI/PAYTM service. The fee once paid is non-refundable. The NTA's decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained," according to the official JEE Main notification.

Click here for more Education News