JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key Expected Soon

JEE Main January 2020 answer key will be released soon on the official website

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release JEE Main answer key soon. Some reports also suggest that the provisional answer key for JEE Main January 2020 exam maybe released today. JEE Main answer key will be released on the official website, 'jeemain.nic.in'.

JEE Main exam was held from January 6 to January 9. The exam for Paper II and III was held on January 6. Paper II is meant for admission to B.Arch. programmes and Paper III is held for B.Planning programmes.

The examination for Paper I, which is meant for admission to B.Tech. and B.E. programmes, was held from January 7 to January 9. Experts called the paper to be moderately difficult.

This year, over 11 lakh candidates registered for the January edition of the exam.

NTA will release the candidate's response sheet along with the provisional answer key and provide the facility of submitting objection on either of these. The process of objection submission will be online.

Candidates submitting an objection will be required to submit a processing fee for the objection to be accepted.

In case of valid objections, NTA will make corrections to the JEE Main final answer key. A candidate's raw marks will be calculated on the basis of the final answer key. The raw marks will be normalized using the percentile method. Normalization process is followed to account for any difference in the difficulty level of an exam which is held in multiple shifts.

