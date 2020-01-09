JEE Main Concludes: Overall Exam Analysis

JEE Main results will be declared within January 31.

The first JEE main of this year concludes. More than 11 lakh candidates took the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) main for admission to undergraduate engineering courses or popularly known as BTech courses. One of the biggest entrance exams conducted in the country at 10+2 level, JEE main is held twice a year starting from 2019. The next JEE main of this year will be held in April.

JEE Main (January) Was Moderately Difficult

The JEE Main was held for more than 11 lakh candidates for four consecutive days, with two sessions per day. Experts and students gave mixed reactions for each of the session's exam. Overall, the difficulty level of the exam was moderate. In few sessions, the difficulty level of the question paper was similar to that of last year.

Considering the exam analysis received from various experts, the level of Mathematics paper was not difficult this time. Many experts have said that the Maths paper was easy and balanced this time and few students have said that the paper was lengthy. On the third day of JEE Main, the Maths paper had equal number of questions asked from class 11 and class 12 syllabus.

Chemistry section was easy this time and students and experts have shared the same opinion on it. Most of the questions, they said, were from NCERT textbooks. More questions were asked from Inorganic Chemistry and were theory based. This saved time and helped students to solve physical chemistry questions which were lengthy and calculative in nature.

The Physics paper was toughest among the three. The numerical questions asked in this paper were conceptual. "The paper had more questions from class 11 syllabus than class 12 and few questions were of mixed concept type," said Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Expert on the last paper. "For a high percentile, scoring good marks in Physics section is the key," said Navin C Joshi, Academic Head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup.

JEE Main results will be declared within January 31. The details of the next JEE Main will be announced in February-March.

Click here for more Education News