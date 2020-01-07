'Questions Moderately Difficult': Experts On JEE Main January 2020

JEE Main 2020: First day of exam was easy to moderate in difficulty-level

JEE Main January 2020 exam began on January 6. The examination is being held in computer-based mode and will conclude on January 9, 2020. This year onward NTA introduced a separate paper for candidates who wish to take admission in B.Planning programme. On January 6, NTA held examinations for Paper II meant for B.Arch. programme, and Paper III meant for B.Planning programme. According to NTA report, more than 11 lakh candidates are expected to appear for JEE Main January 2020 exam.

We spoke to Navin C Joshi, Academic Head and VP (JEE & NEET) at Gradeup about the JEE Main exam and he said that the overall difficulty-level for the exam was easy to moderate. The difficulty-level of the exam is same as that of last year.

The Physics section was difficult with majority of questions from Thermodynamics, Electrostatics, and Magnetism. Numerical questions were lengthy and calculative. He said that scoring well in this section will be the key to a good percentile. For the next attempt, students need to focus on fundamentals. Number of good attempts for this section 14-17.

Mathematics section was moderate in difficulty-level but easier as compared to last year. Most of the questions in this section was from calculus. Numerical questions were calculation-based. For the next attempt, students should focus on Algebra and Coordinate Geometry. Number of good attempts for this section is 16-18.

Chemistry section was easy. Questions from Inorganic Chemistry were NCERT based. Most of the questions were theory based. Physical Chemistry was lengthy and calculative in nature. This section was less time consuming as compared to others. Number of good attempts for this section is 17-19.

Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content Head, Toppr, said the questions were moderate to difficult. About teh first session of the exam, he said, "Today's JEE question paper could be classified as moderate to high difficulty level. With most students finding Chemistry as the easiest section on the paper, Maths and Physics were found to be of similar difficulty. Majority of the questions which appeared on the paper were within the syllabus and the average number of questions answered was around 60-75."

