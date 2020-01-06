JEE Main January 2020 Begins Today; More Than 11 Lakh Students To Appear

JEE Main January 2020 exam begins today for more than 11 lakh students

JEE Main January 2020 begins today. The examination will conclude on January 9, 2020. The test is being held in two-shifts every day and in computer-based mode.

As per data released by National Testing Agency (NTA), the organizing authority for the exam, 11,18,673 candidates registered for the JEE Main exam. Out of these, 9,21,261 have registered for B.E. and B.Tech., 1,38,409 candidates registered for B.Arch., and 59,003 candidates registered for B.Planning.

The JEE Main test for B.E. and B.Tech. is being held at 567 centres. Exam for B.Arch. is being held at 345 centres, and exam for B.Planning is being held at 327 centres.

Among the candidates who are sitting for the B.E./B.Tech. exam, 6,38,219 are male candidates, 2,83,038 candidates are female, and 4 transgender candidates. For B.Arch., 73,435 male candidates, 64,973 female candidates, and 1 transgender candidate are expected to sit for the exam.

For B.Planning, 33,198 male candidates, 25,804 candidates, and 1 transgender candidate has registered for the exam.

Other than the 567 centres in 231 cities in India, the exam will be administered to candidates appearing in 9 cities (Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore) outside India.

The exam for B.Arch. and B.Planning will be held today in 2 shifts.

All the exam centres are under Live CCTV Surveillance. NTA has also opened a control room and 30 State Coordinators, 240 City Coordinators and 600 Observers have been positioned.

