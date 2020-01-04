JEE Main January 2020 From Monday. NTA Issues Advisory For Test-Takers.

JEE Main 2020 exam will begin on Monday for the January edition

Ahead of the JEE Main exam which will start from January 6, 2020, National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for the students who would be appearing for the January session of the exam. Among the points mentioned in the advisory, the first is for students to check the details on their JEE Main admit card.

NTA has also advised students to visit their exam centre a day ahead to become familiar with the location and thus avoid any unnecessary delay on the day of the exam.

On the day of the JEE Main exam, a candidate must carry their admit card, One Passport size photograph (same as uploaded with the Online Application Form), a valid photo id proof in original, and PwD certificate (if applicable).

Candidates are not allowed to carry any item other than their JEE Main admit card, passport photo, and id proof, inside the exam venue. Pen/pencil and blank paper for rough work will be provided to the student inside the exam hall.

The JEE Main 2020 exam will be computer-based and hence students should familiarize themselves with the mode of the exam. Mock test links for this purpose are available on JEE Main and NTA websites.

JEE Main January 2020 exams will conclude on January 9, 2020. The exam will be held at different centres located in 233 cities throughout the country and abroad. After the exam is over, NTA will release the provisional answer key for the JEE Main exam.

Click here for more Education News