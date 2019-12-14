JEE Main Exam Next Month; Last Minute Preparation Tips

JEE Main 2020 in less than a month; check preparation tips

JEE Main January 2020 exam is less than a month away and justifiably students are anxious about their preparation. December is when students are in the last leg of their preparation for JEE Main January exam and are also staring at pre-board exams. This makes the preparation for JEE Main exam more taxing.

At this juncture, what students need is expert-backed tips for JEE Main exam preparation. We went through our archives and dug these expert-backed tips from last year for preparation one month before the exam.

Revise selectively

For the last month, he said that a student needs to be selective about what he has to revise. Over the many mock tests and revisions, you should have a list of questions that you have gotten wrong. Analyse where you have gone wrong and pick up those concepts for revision. Practice questions from those sections and see if you're able to solve them better now.

Familiarize yourself with the new format

National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts JEE Main exam has switched completely to computer-based mode. For many students this format may be new and hence they need to familiarize themselves with this mode of exam.

Students can visit practice centres or even solve tests on e-learning apps.

Apart from the mode of the exam, NTA has also introduced separate papers for admission to B.Tech./BE, B.Arch., and B.Planning. Students need to familiarize themselves with the pattern for each of these papers.

Create a paper solving strategy

The JEE question paper will have a different pattern for each of the papers. Time yourself while practicing, so you don't end up spending too much time on one section. Prioritize the sections you're most prepared for. Attempt the subject you find easy first and then move on to the other two.

However, most importantly, don't forget to take breaks and de-stress. Adequate rest before the exam is an important component for being exam-ready.

