JEE Main 2019: Two Months' Preparation Strategy For January Exam

The first ever NTA led JEE Main 2019 exam will be conducted in January 2019. JEE Main is an important exam not just because it is the entry gateway to undergraduate engineering programme but it is also the shortlisting criteria for JEE Advanced exam. There's only 2 months left for the exam now. With limited time left, you need to have a clear idea of what to concentrate on, in the last leg of your preparation.

Here's a two month strategy, advised by Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Toppr, to help you crack JEE Main 2019

JEE Main 2019 Exam: 2 Months Countdown

Tackle what's important and difficult first

There is still time left, utilize it well by prioritizing. From an exam point of view, some chapter are more important than others. Your first focus should be revising the portion which is important, but you are weak at. Study the lengthy chapters and make notes to revise later. You can study the easy chapters in-between the tough ones, so that it even gives you a break!

Get your doubts cleared

Doubts are good. They essentially mean some basic concepts are misunderstood. The sooner you get your doubts resolved, the sooner you get better at those topics. Ask your class teacher, tuition teacher, friends or online on an app.

Join A Test Series

Take as many tests as you can! As you start your chapter wise revision, keep taking part-tests for every chapter, so that you know your weak areas. Once you have almost completed revision, opt for All India Test Series. This way, you can see where you stand among the competition and predict your AIR before the exam. Make a note of all the questions you get wrong.

JEE Main 2019 Exam: 1 Month Countdown

Revise selectively

Over the many mock tests and revisions, you should have a list of questions that you have gotten wrong. Analyse where you have gone wrong and pick up those concepts for revision. Practice questions from those sections and see if you're able to solve them better now.

Familiarize yourself with the new format

Since JEE is a computer based examination, you need to familiarize yourself with the various aspects of a computer based examination. You may be used to taking tests on pen and paper, however, the computer-based format of testing will need some getting used to. You can visit practice centres or even solve tests on e-learning apps.

Create a paper solving strategy

The JEE question paper will have three different sections for each subject. Time yourself while practicing, so you don't end up spending too much time on one section. Prioritize the sections you're most prepared for. Attempt the subject you find easy first and then move on to the other two.

However, most importantly, don't forget to take breaks and de-stress. JEE is an important milestone in your academic life, but don't fret if the results aren't as you expected them to be. You can always have the chance to do better in April.

