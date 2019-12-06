JEE Main Admit Card Released On Official Website. Direct Link Here

JEE Main January 2020 admit card is now available for download

JEE Main admit card 2019: JEE Main 2020 admit card has been released on the official JEE Main website. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts JEE Main exam twice a year and the admit cards released today are for January 2020 exams. The computer-based examinations would be held between January 6 and January 11, 2020.

Students can download their JEE Main 2020 admit card after logging into their student profile. After downloading the admit card, check the details mentioned and in case of any discrepancy bring it to the notice of the authorities.

Download JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Here

NTA has released JEE Main 2020 admit card for every successful applicants. In case, a candidate is found to be ineligible at document verification stage during counselling process, their candidature will be cancelled even if they qualify in the exam.

The JEE Main January 2020 result will tentatively be announced by January 31, 2020. However, the counselling process for qualified candidates will not begin until the JEE Main April 2020 exam is over and the results have been announced for both the exams.

For preparation of result, the raw score in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Total score received by a student will be converted to a normalized score. The counselling and allotment will be done on the basis of the normalized or NTA score.

