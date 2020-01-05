JEE Main January 2020 Begins Tomorrow; Important Points For Students

JEE Main January 2020 will begin tomorrow in computer-based mode

National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin JEE Main January 2020 exam tomorrow. The first JEE Main exam for 2020 will conclude on January 9, 2020. The exam will be held in computer-based mode and for the first time, JEE Main is being conducted for three papers - separate paper each for B.Tech., B.Arch., and B.Planning.

Students who will be appearing for the JEE Main January 2020 exam should download their admit card form the official website, if they have not downloaded the admit card already.

No student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without their admit card, One Passport size photograph (same as uploaded with the Online Application Form), and a valid photo id proof in original. Other than these essentials, students are not allowed to carry anything else. They will be provided with a pen/pencil, and blank sheet of paper for rough work.

The question sin the exam would be mix of objective and numerical value questions. In case of numerical value questions, students will have to enter the answer in the space provided.

After the examination is over, NTA will release answer key and response sheets for the students who appear in the exam. NTA will also allow students to submit objection on the answer key. The final answer key will be prepared after resolving the objections received on the answer key.

Since the exam will be conducted over different sessions, the raw scores of the candidates will be normalized. JEE Main result for the January exam will be released by January 31.

