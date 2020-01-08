Moderate Question Paper On Day 2 Of JEE Main: Expert

JEE Main question paper on Day 2 of the exam was moderately difficult

The question paper for JEE Main January 2020 exam on day 2 was similar to the question paper on day 1 of the exam. The overall difficulty level was Easy to Moderate. On January 6, NTA held examinations for Paper II meant for B.Arch. programme, and Paper III meant for B.Planning programme. According to NTA report, more than 11 lakh candidates are expected to appear for JEE Main January 2020 exam.

We spoke to Mr. Navin C Joshi, Academic Head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup about the JEE Main day 2 question paper and he said that overall the paper was moderate with Chemistry section being easier than Physics and Mathematics.

Physics section was moderate. Numerical Answer Type questions in this section were easy compared to Day 1. Majority of questions were asked from Mechanics and Electric Current. For a high percentile, scoring good marks in Physics section is the key. Number of good attempts for this section is 15-18, he said.

Chemistry section was easy. Majority of the questions were NCERT based. There were more questions from Organic and Inorganic Chemistry. Number of good attempts for this section is 17-20.

The difficulty-level of Mathematics section was moderate. It was lengthy in nature. Students were required to be quick in their calculations. Numerical Answers Type questions were easy compared to Day 1 of the exam. Number of good attempts for this section 14-17.

"Considering the difficulty level of the exam, students who expect to score around 210 can expect a 99 percentile. (The exam analysis shared above is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the JEE aspirants). For detailed analysis of JEE Main 2020 exam questions along with solutions check out the Gradeup Exam Analysis," he added.

