JEE Main January 2020 Over. Answer Key Soon.

JEE Main January 2020 exam was concluded yesterday and answer key will be released soon

Highlights Over 11 lakh students registered for JEE Main January 2020 exam.

JEE Main exam was held from January 6 to January 9.

NTA is expected to announce JEE Main result by January 31, 2020.

JEE Main January 2020 concluded yesterday, on January 9. The examination which is held in computer-based mode had begun on January 6. On the first day, examination for papers II and III was held. Paper II is meant for admission to B.Arch. courses and paper III is for admission to B.Planning courses. The JEE Main question paper this year was moderately difficult with the Physics section tougher than Chemistry and Mathematics.

The examination for Paper I, which is held for admission to B.E. and B.Tech. courses, was held from January 7 to January 9. The examination was held in to shifts on each day.

National Testing Agency (NTA) plans to announce the result for JEE Main January 2020 by January 31, 2020. Before announcing the result, NTA will release provisional answer key for the exam and invite objection from the students. An expert panel goes through the objections received and in case of correct objections, the answer key is rectified.

After the necessary rectifications in the answer key, the final answer key is prepared. The raw scores of candidates will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

With approximately 21 days to go before the deadline for JEE Main January 2020 result, it is expected that NTA will release the JEE Main answer key soon. Along with the answer key, NTA will also release candidate's response sheet.

Both, the answer key and the candidate's response sheet, will be released on the JEE Main official website, 'jeemain.nta.nic.in'.

