Wrongly 'Unattempted' Marked Drawing Question In JEE Main Answer Sheet Will Be Evaluated: NTA

In JEE Main answer sheet, certain drawing questions of B.Arch and B.Planning papers have been marked 'not attempted' even if they have been attempted by the candidate. In response to a candidate's query on this, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that the comment is appearing for all students of B.Arch for the same type of question.

This is probably a default setting in the JEE Main answer key for questions, mostly subjective, that have no scope of being challenged.

NTA had released JEE Main answer sheet and answer key on January 13. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key and the answer sheet till January 15.

Answer key challenge is a one-time facility that NTA allows the students, post-exam. Here, the agency releases the answer key few weeks after the exam and allows the candidates to challenge the answers. The agency releases a final answer key, thereafter based on which the final result is calculated.

For such facility, there's no scope in drawing based questions which is an important part of B.Arch and B.Planning question papers. "There is no process to challenge the answer key of drawing part of the test," the NTA has said.

"It will surely be assessed. The same comment is appearing in case of all students of B Arch. Don't worry," the exam agency replied to the candidate's query through its Twitter handle.

JEE Main was held from January 6 to January 9. The agency is expected to announce the JEE Main result by January 31.

