JEE Main Result Expected Today: Live Updates

JEE Main result 2020: How scores are prepared





Compilation and display of result of BE and BTech for January session:





Since, January JEE Main BE and BTech first attempt will be conducted in multi-shifts, NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. This will comprise of the four NTA scores for each of the three subjects (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry) and the total in BE and BTech of January JEE Main.





Compilation and display of result of BArch and BPlanning for January session:





The raw marks obtained by all the candidates who appeared will be converted into NTA score and declared today. This will comprise of four NTA scores for each of the three parts (Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test or Planning Based Test) and total in BArch and BPlanning of January JEE Main.



