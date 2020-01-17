JEE Main Result Expected Today: Live Updates

New Delhi:
JEE Main 2020 result will be released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency or NTA, national level examination conducting agency working under the supervision of Ministry of Human Resource Development, will release the JEE Main result today. The JEE Main examination was held in various shifts from January 6 to January 9 in various centres across India. According to the data released by the Agency, more than 11 lakh candidates had registered for this entrance exam which is also a screaning test for IIT entrance examination (also known as JEE Advanced). The JEE Main results will be released on the official portals at jeemain.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main result 2020: Live Updates
JEE Main result 2020: How scores are prepared
Compilation and display of result of BE and BTech for January session:
Since, January JEE Main BE and BTech first attempt will be conducted in multi-shifts, NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. This will comprise of the four NTA scores for each of the three subjects (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry) and the total in BE and BTech of January JEE Main.
Compilation and display of result of BArch and BPlanning for January session:
The raw marks obtained by all the candidates who appeared will be converted into NTA score and declared today. This will comprise of four NTA scores for each of the three parts (Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test or Planning Based Test) and total in BArch and BPlanning of January JEE Main.
JEE Main result 2019: Final answer key
The JEE result will be compiled on the basis of the final answer key, which is yet to be released. No grievance with regard to answer key after declaration of result will be entertained.
JEE Main result 2020: How to check
Candidates who are searching for the JEE Main result may follow the steps given here to download their results:
Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main
Step 2: Click on the results/scores link
Step 3: Enter the login details
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Check your results from the next page
JEE Main result 2020: List of websites
The JEE Main result for the exams held from January 6 to January 9 will be released on following portals:
jeemain.nic.in
JEE Main result 2020: Expected today
"We are trying our level best to release the results today. The preparation is full on," an NTA official said when asked about the JEE Main result declaration.