JEE Main Result Expected Today: Live Updates

JEE Main result will be released on the official portals at jeemain.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2020 result will be released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency or NTA, national level examination conducting agency working under the supervision of Ministry of Human Resource Development, will release the JEE Main result today. The JEE Main examination was held in various shifts from January 6 to January 9 in various centres across India. According to the data released by the Agency, more than 11 lakh candidates had registered for this entrance exam which is also a screaning test for IIT entrance examination (also known as JEE Advanced). The JEE Main results will be released on the official portals at jeemain.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main result 2020: Live Updates

Jan 17, 2020 21:14 (IST)
JEE Main result 2020: How scores are prepared

Compilation and display of result of BE and BTech for January session: 

Since, January JEE Main BE and BTech first attempt will be conducted in multi-shifts, NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. This will comprise of the four NTA scores for each of the three subjects (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry) and the total in BE and BTech of January JEE Main. 

Compilation and display of result of BArch and BPlanning for January session: 

The raw marks obtained by all the candidates who appeared will be converted into NTA score and declared today. This will comprise of four NTA scores for each of the three parts (Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test or Planning Based Test) and total in BArch and BPlanning of January JEE Main.

Jan 17, 2020 20:59 (IST)
JEE Main result 2019: Final answer key

The JEE result will be compiled on the basis of the final answer key, which is yet to be released. No grievance with regard to answer key after declaration of result will be entertained.
Jan 17, 2020 20:50 (IST)
JEE Main result 2020: How to check

Candidates who are searching for the JEE Main result may follow the steps given here to download their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main

Step 2: Click on the results/scores link

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check your results from the next page
Jan 17, 2020 20:26 (IST)
JEE Main result 2020: List of websites

The JEE Main result for the exams held from January 6 to January 9 will be released on following portals:

jeemain.nic.in 

jeemain.nta.nic.in.


Jan 17, 2020 20:16 (IST)
JEE Main result 2010: Expected today

"We are trying our level best to release the results today. The preparation is full on," an NTA official said when asked about the JEE Main result declaration.
