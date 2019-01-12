JEE Main January Exam To be Over Today; Check Answer Key, Result Details Here

JEE Main answer key 2019: The January exam keys will be released soon on jeemain.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been organising the JEE Main January, 2019 exam from January 8 for 11,09,250 registered candidates. The Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main January edition will be over today. Among the total registered candidates, 9,29,198 candidates had filled their forms for Paper 1 while 1,80,052 applied for Paper 2. The next stage in the JEE Main2019 exam process is the release of JEE Main answer key. The NTA will display JEE Main answer keys and recorded responses of multiple choice questions of Paper 1 and Paper 2 on its website, jeemain.nic.in. After the JEE Main answer key releasing and its related events, the Agency is expected to release the JEE Main result on January 31, 2019.

The exact date of the JEE Main answer key will be displayed on the NTA's website, according to the newly-formed examination conducting agency.

JEE Main answer key: Release and objection

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the recorded response published with the JEE Main answer keys, may challenge by filling online application form and paying processing charges of Rs 1000 per question.

The challenge of JEE Main answer keys will also be accepted online only through the link available on the website jeemain.nic.in by paying processing charges of Rs 1000 per question.

"The fee can be paid by credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable. The NTA's decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained," the Agency said in a statement earlier.

The JEE Main result will be compiled on the basis of final answer keys.

"No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result of JEE (Main)-2019 will be entertained," the NTA notification said.

"Evaluation of multiple choice questions of Paper-1 and Paper-2 will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of JEE (Main)-2019," the notification added.

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score. (d) The detailed procedure based on NTA Score being adopted is available on NTA's website.

The exam was conducted in 467 Centres in 258 Cities (9 outside India). JEE Main was conducted completely as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for the first time.

JEE Main 2019: Final day exam analysis

"The last of JEE Main January exam started well with a moderate difficulty level paper. The Mathematics section was a bit lengthy, however about 15 questions were of easy level," said Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup.

According to Mr Joshi, Physics was in easy to moderate difficulty level, having some tough problems from Electromagnetism.

"While the Chemistry section was of easy level and completely NCERT based with more questions of factual type rather than logic based.

The overall cut-off is expected to be between 80-85," he added.

