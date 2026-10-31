JEE Main 2027 Registration: Testing Agency Allows Fresh Forms To Correct Application Errors

JEE Main 2027 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has given candidates who have applied for JEE (Main) 2027 Session 1 an opportunity to correct errors in their application forms by submitting a fresh application. The testing agency has announced that candidates who made mistakes while filling out the application form can now submit a new one, even if they have already generated an Application Number or paid the examination fee.

The announcement follows representations received from candidates regarding errors in the Online Application Form for JEE (Main) 2027 Session 1.

In the interest of candidates, the testing agency has decided to allow them to submit a fresh application form for Session 1, subject to certain conditions.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Key Conditions For Fresh Applications

Valid Application: Only the last application form for which the examination fee has been successfully paid and a Confirmation Page generated will be considered valid. If a candidate submits a fresh application but does not complete the fee payment and generate the Confirmation Page, the earlier application for which both steps were completed will remain valid.

Fresh Application: A new Application Number will be generated for every fresh application. Candidates must re-enter all their details and upload all required documents, including their photograph and signature.

Last Date: Fresh applications, including fee payment, must be completed by November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. Applications with a late fee will be accepted from November 23 to November 26, 2026, up to 11:50 p.m.

Examination Fee: The fee paid against an earlier application will neither be refunded nor adjusted against the fresh application. Candidates who only need to make corrections to certain details are advised to use the correction facility, which will be available from November 27 to November 29, 2026, instead of submitting a fresh application.

One Attempt Per Session: Submitting multiple application forms does not entitle candidates to appear for the examination more than once in the same session. Candidates who appear or attempt to appear in the examination using more than one Application Number will be treated as having used Unfair Means (UFM), and action will be taken against them as per the provisions of the Information Bulletin.

However, merely holding more than one Application Number, without appearing for the examination using multiple numbers, will not be treated as UFM.

For further clarification, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email jeemain@nta.ac.in.