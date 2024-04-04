JEE Main 2024 Session 2: Admit Cards For Exams On April 8, 9, And 12 Released

JEE Main April 2024: The examination for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held on April 4, 5, 6,8, and 9.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 2 scheduled to be held on April 8, 9, and 12. Students who are appearing in the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website, using their application number and date of birth. The admit cards for the exams slated for April 4, 5, and 6 have already been issued.

The city intimation slip was already released on March 27, 2024.

The National Testing Agency has revised the schedule for the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 due to a clash with the dates of the Lok Sabha polls. The exam will now be held from April 4 to 12 instead of the initial schedule set from April 4 to 15.

As per the new schedule, Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9, and Paper 2 on April 12. Paper 1 will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 9am to 12pm and the second from 3pm to 6pm. Paper 2 will be held from 9am to 12.30pm.

"The candidates are advised to carefully read the subject-specific instructions and other instructions mentioned in the question paper and abide by the same," the public notice states.

Release of Admit Cards for the Candidates of JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 (April 2024) scheduled to appear on 08, 09, and 12 April 2024 pic.twitter.com/dWSGCqobjx — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 3, 2024

If any candidate encounters difficulties while obtaining the Admit Card for JEE (Main) - April 2024 Session 2, including the undertaking, they can reach out for assistance via phone at 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of NTA (nta.ac.in) and (jeemain.nta.ac.in) for the latest updates.

The NTA is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - April 2024 Session 2 across various centres nationwide and 22 centres internationally.