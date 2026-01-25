JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Released For January 28 And 29 Exams

The National Testing Agency on Monday released the admit cards for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2026. The exam is scheduled on January 28 and 29. Candidates can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to download their admit card.

The admit card is an important document to get entry inside the exam hall. Candidates are advised to take the printout after downloading it.

Steps to download the admit card:

To download the JEE Main Admit Card 2026, candidates have to visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

There you have to click on the admit card link given on the homepage and then enter the application number and password.

After this the admit card will open on the screen, which should be downloaded and kept safe.

Candidates are advised to check all the information given in the admit card carefully. This includes the name of the candidate, date of birth as per Aadhar card or marksheet, father's name, application number, roll number, photo and signature of the candidate, subject chosen, name of the examination center, city and code, examination date and shift information, category or PwD status, eligibility state, information related to scribe if required, signature of the candidate and important examination instructions.

If any mistake appears related to the candidate's information, photograph or signature in the e-admit card or confirmation page, candidates can immediately contact the NTA helpline between 10 am to 5 pm. In such a situation, the candidate should appear in the examination with the admit card already downloaded, while the National Testing Agency will make necessary corrections in the records later.