JEE Mains Exam 2026: Admit Card Released, Working Download Link Here

JEE Mains Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 admit card today, January 17, 2026. Candidates can check and download the admit card on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The session 1 exams will be conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and January 24, 2026.

Candidates are advised to login with their application number and password on other links available on the official website in case the admit card download link is not working.

JEE Mains 2026 Exam: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Admit card for JEE Main session 1" under "Candidate Activity" board.

Enter your application number and password.

Click on "Login" and your admit card will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

The Joint Entrance Exam Mains will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two sessions in January and April. JEE Main session 1 is scheduled for January end. The results for the exam will be released by February 12, 2026. JEE Main session 2 is scheduled for April 1-10, 2026. The results for session 2 will be announced by April 20, 2025.

Candidates who qualify JEE Main will become eligible to appear in JEE Advanced which is scheduled to be conducted on May 17 in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm (paper 1) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (paper 2). The registration process for the same will begin on April 23, 2026.

JEE Mains is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the NTA for students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in India. It is used for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and many other engineering colleges, and it also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is required for entry into IITs. The exam mainly tests students in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and is usually conducted online twice a year, allowing students to improve their scores.