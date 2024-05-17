Jharkhand Board Announces Results For Classes 9 And 11, Check Details

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the results for Classes 9, 11 board exam 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website jacresults.com.

The results can also be checked by candidates on official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students will be required to enter their login credentials such as roll code and roll number to check the scores.

The Class 9 board exams were conducted from March 1-2, 2024 across the state, while the exams for Class 11 were held from February 27-29, 2024 at various exam centres.

More than 3 lakh candidates appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 11 examination across the state. The overall pass percentage for Class 9 students is 98.39% while that for Class 11 is 98.48%.

The pass percentage of the female students in Class 11 board exam was recorded at 98.63 per cent. A total of 1,99,237 female students enrolled in the exam. Of these, around 1,96,719 appeared and 1,94,040 promoted. Nearly 2,518 female students were absent during the exams.

The pass percentage of male students in Class 11 was recorded at 98.31 per cent. A total of 1,86,505 students enrolled in the exam. Of these, around 1,83,001 appeared and 1,79,920 were promoted. The number of absent male students in Class 11 were 3,504.

The pass percentage of female students from Class 9 was recorded as 98.44% while the pass percentage of male students in class 9 was recorded as 98.33%.

Kodarma district has emerged as the best performing district for Class 9 and 11 exams. Garwa district has performed the lowest with 96.80 per cent.

Steps to check the result