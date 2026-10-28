ISRO Recruitment 2026: 61 Vacancies Announced For Technician And Other Roles

The U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), a centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has invited applications for 61 posts, including Technician-B and driver positions. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, ursc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive includes 46 Technician-B posts, five Light Vehicle Driver posts and 10 Heavy Vehicle Driver posts. Candidates can submit their application forms until November 13, 2026.

ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The 61 vacancies are divided into three categories:

Technician-B: 46 posts

46 posts Light Vehicle Driver: 5 posts

5 posts Heavy Vehicle Driver: 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The prescribed age limit for these posts is 18 to 35 years. However, candidates should check the official notification for the educational qualifications, experience requirements, if any, and other conditions applicable to their chosen post.

Selection Process

The selection process will include application screening, a written test and a skill test. URSC will first screen applications based on candidates' academic performance and the details provided in their forms. Only shortlisted applicants will be called for the written examination.

Candidates who qualify in the written test, as per the selection criteria, will be considered for the skill test. The number of candidates shortlisted will also depend on the vacancies available.

Meeting the minimum eligibility requirements does not guarantee a call for the written examination.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for Technician-B and the specified driver posts will initially have to pay Rs 500. Of this amount, Rs 400 will be refunded to candidates who appear for the written examination. The remaining Rs 100 will be non-refundable.

Candidates must pay the fee through the prescribed payment method. Cash, cheques, demand drafts, money orders and Indian Postal Orders will not be accepted.

How To Apply For ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official website, ursc.gov.in .

. Open the recruitment section and find the relevant notification.

Read the instructions and check the eligibility criteria for the post.

Fill in the online application form with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should complete the application process by November 13, 2026, and refer to the official notification for further details.