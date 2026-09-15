ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply For 22 Technical Assistant, Technician And Other Posts

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for Technical Assistant, Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, isro.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill 22 vacancies. Candidates should check the official notification for details about educational qualifications, age limit and other requirements before applying.

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The vacancies are:

Technical Assistant: 5 posts

5 posts Technician: 13 posts

13 posts Cook: 1 post

1 post Fireman: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these posts must meet the required educational qualification and age limit.

The eligibility requirements are different for each post. Candidates can check the detailed notification available on the official ISRO website before submitting their applications.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a written test followed by a skill test for all posts.

For the Fireman post, candidates will have to clear a written test, skill test and medical examination.

The written test will be conducted offline through the OMR method in Tirunelveli and Chennai. Candidates will have to select their preferred examination city while filling out the online application.

The skill test will be conducted on a 'GO/NO-GO' basis. The final selection will be made among candidates who qualify in the skill test, based on their marks in the written test.

Fireman Post: Physical Efficiency Test

Candidates shortlisted for the Fireman post will have to appear for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The PET will be conducted in two stages. Candidates who clear Stage 1 will move to Stage 2. Those who qualify in Stage 2 will then have to undergo a Detailed Medical Examination.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 750. Candidates can pay the fee online through the SBI e-Payment gateway after submitting the application.

Payment can be made using:

Internet banking

Domestic debit cards

Domestic credit cards

UPI

Candidates should check the official ISRO website and detailed notification for the application deadline and other important recruitment details.