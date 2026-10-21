ISRO Recruitment 2026: 97 Vacancies Announced, Check Salary And Eligibility

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has opened applications for 97 technical and non-technical posts at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official websites. The last date to submit the application form is November 9, 2026. Candidates must complete the process by 11:59 pm on the closing date.

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Post-Wise Vacancies

The recruitment drive includes 97 vacancies across different technical, scientific, administrative and support roles. Candidates can check the official notification for the post-wise vacancy details.

ISRO Recruitment 2026: How To Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the online application process: Visit the official website, isro.gov.in, shar.gov.in or apps.shar.gov.in. Go to the Careers section. Open the recruitment notification for the post you wish to apply for. Fill in the application form with the required personal and educational details. Pay the application fee, if applicable. Review the details and submit the form.

Candidates should save their registration number and other application details for future reference.

Direct link to read the official notification

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility Before Applying

Before applying, candidates should read the detailed notification available on the official website. It contains information about the educational qualifications, work experience and other requirements for each post.

Applicants should check whether they meet the eligibility criteria for their preferred position before submitting the form. They should also ensure that the application is completed before the deadline.