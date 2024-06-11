Indian Universities Can Now Offer Admissions Twice A Year: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to allow Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) who offer programmes in regular mode to admit students twice in a year. As per the new decision, admissions can either be offered in January/February or July/August from the coming academic year.

The admissions can be offered by HEIs offering programmes either in online/ODL mode or regular physical mode twice in year.

While offering biannual admissions is not mandatory for the HEIs, the flexibility has been provided to the HEIs who want to increase their student intake and offer new programmes in emerging areas. The institutions will be required to make suitable amendments to their regulations for opening admissions twice a year.

UGC had earlier decided in its 571st commission that was held on July 25, 2023 to permit biannual admissions under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online modes. Currently, UGC regulations allow the higher education institutions to admit students in one academic session in a year starting in July/August.

An 'Academic session' is twelve months, beginning in July/August. Indian HEIs, therefore, follow the academic session that begins in July-August and ends in May-June.

After UGC has permitted two cycle admissions in a year for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online modes, there has been a significant rise in the number of enrollments. A total of 19,73,056 students were enrolled in July 2022, with an additional 4,28,854 students in January 2023 in ODL and online programmes. These numbers show that permitting a second academic session in a year has helped nearly half a million students join their degree programmes without waiting for one full academic year.

Sharing some insights on how the decision will benefit the students, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, said, "If Indian universities can offer admission twice a year, it will benefit many students. Such as those who missed admission to a university in the July/August session due to a delay in the announcement of board results, health issues, or personal reasons. Biannual university admissions will help students maintain motivation since they do not have to wait one full year to be admitted if they miss admission in the current cycle."

He further added, "With biannual admissions in place, Industries can also do their campus recruitment twice a year, improving employment opportunities for the graduates. Biannual admissions will also enable the HEIs to plan their resource distribution, such as faculty, labs, classrooms and support services, more efficiently, resulting in a better functional flow within the university."

