IIT Ropar Places Supervisor On Leave After PhD Scholar Alleges Sexual Harassment

The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar sent a faculty member on a two-month forced leave after a woman PhD scholar filed a sexual harassment complaint against him at the institute's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

"IIT Ropar is fully aware of the incident and a complaint filed by a PhD research scholar of the institute against a faculty member. The Institute takes this matter with complete seriousness and wants to assure all its stakeholders that every step is being taken swiftly, fairly, and in full accordance with the law," said IIT Ropar in a statement.

The institute sent the faculty member on two months' forced leave (earned/vacation leave) from April 4 to June 29. The institute's registrar, Dr. Dinesh K.S., also directed the faculty member to not perform any official or academic duties, not contact any student/staff connected to the case, not visit department laboratories or any institutional facilities, and not contact the complainant in any manner.

"Within 24 hours of the complaint coming to the Institute's notice, the ICC took cognizance of the matter and initiated its proceedings. Further, the Institute granted immediate interim relief to the complainant to ensure her safety, dignity, and uninterrupted academic progress," added the Institute in the statement.

The health, safety, and well-being of the complainant remain the Institute's priority, and all required support, including medical assistance and counselling, is being provided to her on campus. IIT Ropar remains firmly committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and non-hostile environment for all. The inquiry is underway, and the institute will continue to act strictly and transparently as the process moves forward," they said on Saturday.