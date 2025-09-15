IIT Roorkee Responds To Viral Dance Clip Row, Warns Legal Action For Spreading False Information

IIT Roorkee has issued a statement addressing the circulation of "misleading content" on social media aimed at damaging the institute's reputation. The statement comes after a video of a student dancing at a college festival sparked widespread criticism. Although the statement didn't directly mention the video, it coincided with the recent backlash against a clip of an IIT Roorkee student dancing at a college festival. IIT Roorkee addressed the furore through an official statement posted on its social media accounts by Media Cell In-charge Sonika Srivastava.

"It has come to our notice that misleading content is being circulated on social media with the intent to tarnish the reputation of the Institute. IIT Roorkee strongly disapproves of such actions. The Institute cautions that it reserves the right to initiate FIRs and pursue legal proceedings against any individual or group involved in spreading defamatory or false information," the statement read.

Emphasising its core values, the release affirmed, "IIT Roorkee remains committed to the highest standards of professional ethics, institutional integrity, and academic excellence."

What happened?

In a recent social media uproar, a video featuring a woman dancing to the popular song "Jalebi Baby" at a college festival ignited widespread debate. The viral clip reportedly dates back to 2023, when the dance performance took place during IIT Roorkee's annual cultural festival. Despite being old, the video has sparked intense debate and criticism this week.

Shared widely online, the clip drew sharp criticism from netizens who deemed the performance inappropriate. Many users criticised the dance, calling it "obscene" and arguing that it contradicts cultural values and undermines the academic reputation of IITs. Some users said that premier institutions like IITs should prioritise academics over such performances.

However, a few also defended the video, claiming that the woman featured in it wasn't an IIT student but rather a professional model hired for the event.

About IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee is one of India's premier technical institutions, known for its academic excellence, research, and innovative programs. Located in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, it was initially established as the Thomason College of Civil Engineering in 1847 and later converted into IIT Roorkee in 2001. The institute offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines, including engineering, sciences, management, and humanities.

Renowned for its contributions to engineering, technology, and research, IIT Roorkee consistently ranks among India's top engineering institutes, often within the top 5-10 in NIRF rankings.