IIT Roorkee Jointly Launches AI Powered Mock Interviewer To Strengthen Interviews

To help students strengthen their interview preparation and placement performance, IIT Roorkee in collaboration with Newton School piloted 'Elevate', an AI-powered mock interviewer. The pilot is designed to replicate real company-style interviews and provide detailed feedback to help students understand and improve their performance.

The pilot marks an important step in IIT Roorkee's effort to bring AI-driven learning and assessment tools to academic institutions.

By creating confident and stress-free professionals, 'Elevate' aims to solve gap by offering AI-simulated interviews modeled on real hiring processes. It creates an environment similar to real interviews, thus helping students to identify their blind spots early and improve performance before facing actual recruiters.

Talking about Elevate, Professor Raj Kumar Dutta, Prof in charge CDC (Career Development Cell, IIT Roorkee), says, "We've seen students who are technically sound but lose confidence in high-pressure interview settings. Piloting Elevate allows our students to experience structured and adaptive interview practice in a realistic, low-pressure environment. This will help them perform with greater composure and clarity during placements."

Elevate has been trained on more than 1,00,000 real interview experiences and mirrors the tone and flow of human-led technical interviews. Each session concludes with a personalised report that references specific moments from the interaction and provides actionable feedback on coding approach, problem-solving ability, and communication. Students can begin with a free 7-minute demo session or take a full-length company-specific mock interview that can be accessed anytime, anywhere.