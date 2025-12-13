'Will Keep Every Promise': Mohan Yadav On 2 Years In Power In Madhya Pradesh

The BJP government led by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav completed two years in office on Saturday. Just two days before that, on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh achieved a historic milestone by being declared Maoist-free, bringing an end to nearly 35 years of Maoist violence in the state.

Yadav spoke exclusively to NDTV, reflecting on the government's key achievements, major challenges, and future priorities.

Q: What do you consider the three biggest achievements of your government in the last two years?

A: I look at every department with the same sense of responsibility and affection. A chief minister must remain positive towards the entire cabinet and administration.

However, when I think of Maoist violence and terrorism, it pains me deeply. Balaghat suffered for decades. With the final operation conducted by our police force, we have now succeeded in making Madhya Pradesh completely Maoist-free.

Secondly, rivers have existed for thousands of years but, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world's first river-linking project has taken shape in Madhya Pradesh.

The Green Field Expressway was another major initiative. We have also created new tiger reserves, introduced shikara rides in the Upper Lake, and increased assistance under the Ladli Behna Yojana to Rs 1,500. These collectively reflect our development journey.

Q: What is the biggest lesson you have learned in your two years as chief minister?

A: In Madhya Pradesh, there is complete freedom to work, but every decision must be taken with responsibility and caution.

For example, Union Carbide waste lying for nearly 40 years was a major challenge. Its disposal was complex, but we completed it successfully.

Organising the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal was another test. The city did not have a venue large enough, and the Prime Minister was scheduled to stay overnight. Despite these challenges, the event was executed smoothly.

Q: Ladli Behna beneficiaries are now receiving Rs 1,500, but the promise was Rs 3,000. Will it be fulfilled?

A: You tell me, have any of our announcements remained unfulfilled? Every commitment made so far has been honoured. We will go even further and continue working decisively for women's empowerment.

Q: If you were sitting in the Opposition today, what question would you ask the chief minister?

A: That is a hypothetical question. I don't have an answer to it. There is still a lot of work to be done, and we will complete it.

Q: When will the Bhopal Master Plan be released?

A: Very soon. Both the Master Plan and the Metropolitan City Plan will be released shortly.

Q: The Mamleshwar Lok and land pooling projects were withdrawn after protests. How do you view that?

A: There are world-class, large-scale fairs and traditions linked to these sites. We will not create any obstacles in their organisation. Farmers, citizens, and the administration - we will take everyone along and move forward together with a shared commitment to development.

Q: What is your response to the Opposition's stand on the Special Intensive Revision?

A: SIR is merely an excuse. The opposition is unable to accept its defeat and is therefore looking for reasons to deflect.

Q: What is the update on the Bhopal Metro project?

A: Prime Minister Modi has agreed to participate virtually, while Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be present in person. It is a matter of great pride that Madhya Pradesh now has two cities with Metro rail systems.

Q: You are known for wielding a sword, practising wrestling, and singing devotional songs. How do these fit into your life?

A: I love devotional music. There is no end to it. I am not a professional singer, but yes, I do sing.

Q: You keep cows at the chief minister's residence. How do you find time for them with such a busy schedule?

A: It is a hectic life, but it also brings peace and a sense of tradition. We have cows named Meera, Varsha, and Radhika at our home. We never leave without serving them. The joy and calm they bring is unmatched.

Q: Why did you choose a mass marriage ceremony for your son's wedding?

A: The intention was to keep life simple. The Prime Minister himself is an ideal in this regard, and I followed his example. Simplicity matters, and values must be passed on to children. I am content that our children have embraced this thinking.