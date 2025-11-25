IIT Roorkee Opens Registration For Free User Interface Design Course, Begins Jan 19

UI Design Free Online Courses 2025: IIT Roorkee is offering a free User Interface Design online course, in collaboration with SWAYAM and registrations are currently open. Students interested in learning UI design through case studies and best practices can apply for this course until January 26, 2026. The exam will be held on March 29, 2026 in two sessions - from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. Appearing for it is optional but crucial for receiving completion certificate.

The course includes contemporary design technology such as eye-tracking for user testing and emphasises on key factors in achieving user-friendly interface design and enhancing human-machine interaction.

What does the UI Design course Include?

The course starts with introduction and brief history of UI Design, followed by its methodology and key components like Visual Communication in Interface Design.

User experience (UX) design focuses on the overall feeling and satisfaction a user has when interacting with a product, encompassing all touchpoints from initial research to final usage. Visual communication design is a component of interface design that focuses specifically on the aesthetics and visual elements, such as colors, typography, and imagery, to convey meaning and create a specific look and feel.

Certificate Eligibility

Individuals will be considered eligible only if their average assignment score is more than or equal to 10 out of 25 and the exam score is greater than or equal to 30 out of 75. You need to pay Rs. 1,000 as exam fee.

How To Apply For UI Design By IIT Roorkee?

Visit the official website link - UI Design Swayam Course.

Click on "Join" and login with your gmail or microsoft ID.

Enter the required details and you will be successfully registered for the course.

Candidates are advised to adhere to the official SWAYAM portal for complete details.